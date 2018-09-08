WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters clash with Greek police over Macedonia name agreement
Athens and Skopje reached a deal in June ending years of acrimony between the two countries over the name of the tiny Balkan state, but it has triggered a furious response from many Greeks.
Protesters clash with Greek police over Macedonia name agreement
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name, during the opening of the annual International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Thessaloniki, Greece, September 8, 2018. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
September 8, 2018

Thousands of Greeks protested in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Saturday over a deal with neighbouring Macedonia to end a decades-old dispute over its name.

Athens and Skopje reached a deal in June ending years of acrimony between the two countries over the name of the tiny Balkan state, but it has triggered a furious response from many Greeks.

On Saturday, police fired tear gas at a group of individuals who broke away from a main group of demonstrators and hurled stones at riot police.

State TV showed images of riot police chasing protesters close to barriers erected around a commercial park where an annual trade fair was taking place. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was due to deliver a policy address later at the heavily guarded venue.

Police sources estimated the number of protesters at more than 15,000, many waving the white and blue Greek flag.

RECOMMENDED

Greece has been at odds with Macedonia since 1991 over the name of the Balkan state, arguing it could imply territorial claims over its province of the same name, and an appropriation of ancient Greek culture and civilisation.

Thessaloniki is the capital of Greece's northern province of Macedonia.

The country Macedonia has called a referendum on Sept. 30 on the agreement with Greece to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia. But many Greeks oppose any name that includes Macedonia.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Macedonians to embrace the deal with Greece in order to secure membership of NATO and the European Union.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation