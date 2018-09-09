WORLD
2 MIN READ
Farmers in India's Kerala fear more deadly floods
The monsoon storms in South Asia have devastated the Indian southern Kerala state, with farmers worrying they might not get the government aid that would get them through the year.
Farmers in India's Kerala fear more deadly floods
Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 18, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 9, 2018

As the southern Indian state of Kerala recovers from deadly floods a month ago, some are blaming climate change while others fear that this could be the beginning of wildly unpredictable weather in the country. 

Kerala has reported more than 450 deaths where floods forced more than a million people to seek shelter in temporary relief camps.

The local government admits the region is in for tough times as changing weather patterns are likely to keep causing problems for farmers.

The rains in Kerala this year were 257 percent higher than normal. 

RECOMMENDED

The World Bank has already warned that by 2050, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures will cost India 2.8% of its GDP.

TRT World's Ishan Russell reports from Ernakulam.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation