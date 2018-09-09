US Open champion Naomi Osaka grew up dreaming of competing against Serena Williams in a Grand Slam final but never would have dared to go as far as to think her idol would be reduced to tears in a drama-filled match.

Osaka showed nerves of steel on Saturday to secure the biggest win of her life and become Japan's first Grand Slam singles champion but the 20-year-old's triumphant moment was lost in the controversy surrounding Williams.

"Everyone was cheering for her, I am sorry it had to end like this," Osaka said during the on-court trophy presentation. "It was always my dream to play Serena in the US Open finals so I am just so glad I was able to do that."

While Osaka was the better player on the day, the match will long be remembered for the bizarre turn it took during the second set when Williams unleashed a furious rant at chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Focused

Williams first disputed a warning for coaching, was given a point penalty for smashing a racket and then was handed a game violation after unleashing a torrid volley of abuse at Ramos.

Through it all, a laser-focused Osaka said she did not even notice the outbursts as she kept her eyes on the ultimate prize with a sense of cool that was well beyond her years, especially considering the stage she was on.

"I really didn't hear anything that was going on ... I felt like I really had to focus during this match because she's such a great champion, and I know that she can come back from any point," Osaka told reporters.

"I was just trying to focus on myself at that time."

But it was clear the moment took some of the shine off the win as Osaka looked more devastated than delighted when she was presented with the $3.8 million winner's cheque and trophy.