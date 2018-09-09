Dozens of Israeli settlers forced their way into East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, according to a Palestinian official.

“More than 150 Jewish settlers stormed the holy compound through the Al Mugharbah gate,” said Firas al Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordan-run organisation responsible for overseeing the city's Islamic sites.

He said the settlers were joined by a number of Israeli policemen during the tour.

Israeli Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel was among those who toured the holy compound, according to Dibs.