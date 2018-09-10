WORLD
2 MIN READ
People in India's Kerala cope with floods aftermath
The floodwaters have now largely receded and fewer than 10,000 people remain in temporary camps, down from 1.4 million at the height of the crisis but people face several disease outbreaks.
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 17, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 10, 2018

 The devastating floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed some 500 people. The floodwaters have now largely receded and fewer than 10,000 people remain in temporary camps, down from 1.4 million at the height of the crisis.

The death toll in India this year currently stands at around 1,400 across 10 states, and heavy rainfall is forecast across several areas in the coming days.

Kerala accounted for nearly half of the more than 1,000 deaths reported across India, with over 160 killed in neighbouring Karnataka state, more than 200 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh state, and 195 in West Bengal, according to official figures.

After the floods, the state is also suffering from the "Rat fever" disease that has killed at least 12 people with another 54 suspected fatal cases. 

RECOMMENDED

A total of 372 people have been infected with the disease, known properly as leptospirosis and transmitted in water, soil or food containing urine from rodents and other animals.

Cases of malaria and chicken pox have also been reported. 

