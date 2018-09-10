The devastating floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed some 500 people. The floodwaters have now largely receded and fewer than 10,000 people remain in temporary camps, down from 1.4 million at the height of the crisis.

The death toll in India this year currently stands at around 1,400 across 10 states, and heavy rainfall is forecast across several areas in the coming days.

Kerala accounted for nearly half of the more than 1,000 deaths reported across India, with over 160 killed in neighbouring Karnataka state, more than 200 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh state, and 195 in West Bengal, according to official figures.

After the floods, the state is also suffering from the "Rat fever" disease that has killed at least 12 people with another 54 suspected fatal cases.