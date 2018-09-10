The UN’s new humanitarian chief warned on Monday that a large-scale military operation against the opposition and rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib could create “the worst humanitarian catastrophe” of this century.

“There needs to be ways of dealing with this problem that don’t turn the next few months in Idlib into the worst humanitarian catastrophe with the biggest loss of life in the 21st century,” Mark Lowcock told reporters in Geneva.

His remarks came as Syrian regime troops, backed by Russia and Iran, massed around the northwestern province ahead of an expected onslaught against the largest rebel-held zone left in the country.

Damascus has stepped up its assault on the opposition and rebels' last major stronghold with air strikes after a Russian-Iranian-Turkish summit failed to agree on a ceasefire.

Residents and rescuers have said Syrian regime army helicopters dropped barrel bombs – typically filled with high explosives and shrapnel – on Al Habeet and Abdin villages in southern Idlib and a string of other hamlets and villages in the area on Sunday.

The regime army denies using barrel bombs. However, United Nations investigators have extensively documented their use by the army.

Russian jets were believed to have hit the nearby towns of Latamneh and Kafr Zeita in northern Hama in a succession of raids, an organisation which monitors air strikes in Syria and a rebel source said.

Damascus, backed by allies Russia and Iran, is reported to be preparing a major assault to recover Idlib and adjacent areas of the northwest. The province is Syria's last major stronghold of active opposition to the rule of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Fears of a bloodbath in Idlib

Turkey and Western powers have warned of a bloodbath if a major Russian-backed bombing campaign is launched in the heavily populated northwestern province that borders Turkey.

The UN also said it fears a full-scale offensive could cause a humanitarian catastrophe involving tens of thousands of civilians.

So far the aerial strikes have not hit a major city in the province where over three million civilians, many displaced from other areas, have found refuge in the course of the conflict.

Russia says it avoids civilians and only targets radical Al Qaeda-inspired groups but opposition sources and residents say most of the casualties in the last few days were civilians.

The opposition accuses Russia and its allies of striking at hospitals and civil defence centres to force rebels to surrender in a repeat of earlier, large-scale military offensives.