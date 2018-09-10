The new UN human rights chief warned on Monday about abuses worldwide, citing among others the Trump administration's "unconscionable" separations of migrant families and urging the European Union to create a dedicated search and rescue operation for migrants in the Mediterranean sea.

Michelle Bachelet made her first address to the Human Rights Council as it opened a three-week session on Monday. The former Chilean president, once a political detainee herself, became UN High Commissioner for Human Rights this month.

Bachelet denounced a lack of "redress" for migrant families who were separated by US authorities after being detained in a now-discontinued practice of separating children from their families.

She encouraged the European Union to ensure access to asylum and rights protections, and faulted the government of member country Italy in particular for "political posturing" with its policy of denying entry to NGO rescue ships.