It seems the Egyptian Football Association are hellbent on ensuring Mohamed Salah is made as uncomfortable as possible when playing for the Egyptian national football team.

The latest showdown between the EFA and Salah centres around concerns he made regarding the EFA’s continuous violation of his image rights and security concerns while on international duty – concerns Salah says have been completely ignored. Salah had expected dialogue over the issue following Egypt’s disastrous World Cup campaign, but the EFA have reacted with characteristic arrogance.

It’s perfectly true that when it comes to national football no player deserves special treatment based on the level of their worldwide fame. However, most national football associations seek to compromise with players who have become famous and have various different sponsorship and image rights deals when it comes to using their image.

This is a problem faced by many football associations around the world and there is rarely a problem – the football associations don’t want to upset their best footballing talent, while the players have a true desire to play for their country. When these issues arise, most normal countries would open up discussions with the player in question – nothing even as formal as ‘negotiations’.

But not in Sisi’s Egypt.

Egypt is not a normal country run by reasonable and rational people. It is a praetorian kleptocracy run by a would-be Pharaoh and a wider gang of henchmen who do his bidding – and these loyalist henchmen run the EFA.

There can only be one king

Salah is a phenomenon far beyond anything Egypt has ever seen before. At no point in Egyptian history, has a player emerged that has become a worldwide phenomenon in the manner of Mohamed Salah. Though Egyptians love Salah in their own unique ways, the world seemingly loves him too – he’s not just an Egyptian, Muslim and African icon, but a general idol to millions of people from all backgrounds around the world.

In a country that is one of the most overcrowded, polluted, corrupt, poor and tyrannical on earth, Salah, at times, seems like one thing Egyptians can uniformly be proud of. To those who don’t like football, this might appear as absurd, but to see a young Egyptian raised on the dusty old streets of Nagrig in the Nile Delta breaking goalscoring records in the world’s most watched, and arguably toughest league, gives a sense of meaning to people who are often forgotten not just by the world, but by their own country.

There’s an old humorous Egyptian saying—one that touches upon a form of populist messianism that pervades Egyptian society—that “Egypt has millions of messiahs and at least as many charlatans.”

But not Salah, he is is noted for his modesty. If anything, he seems embarrassed by the fame that has engulfed him since his move to Liverpool, while his charity work in Nagrig and Egypt in general is legendary.

Though Salah originally contributed to Sisi’s propagandistic, kleptocratic Tahya Masr fund, his charity work since then has been distributed directly – probably to curtail the pilfering of funds.

When Salah received an astonishing one million unofficial votes during the last presidential non-election, he instantly became a point of dissent against Sisi – an organic, if symbolic, rival to the tyrant who did everything in his power to stamp out any genuine political rivals.

Thus the chant of Liverpool fans, now widely used by Egyptians, of Salah as their ‘Egyptian King’, acquires a subversive meaning for the Sisi regime.