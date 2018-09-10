WORLD
Israel intercepts Gaza flotilla; at least 10 Palestinians injured
At least 10 Palestinians injured by Israeli navy gunfire after approaching maritime border off Gaza coast in hopes of breaking the decade-long blockade of the coastal enclave.
At least 128 protesters have been killed by Israeli fire and one Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper since the protest campaign began in March. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
September 10, 2018

At least four Palestinians were injured when the Israeli navy opened fire on a 20-vessel flotilla that set out on Monday from the northern Gaza Strip in hopes of breaking the decade-long blockade of the coastal enclave.

Once the flotilla reached Gaza’s maritime border, four Palestinians — including one journalist — were injured by intense Israeli navy gunfire, eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

The injured journalist was later identified as Atiyyeh Hijazi, who works for Iran’s Al-Alam television channel.

For the last 11 years, the Gaza Strip has groaned under a crippling Israeli blockade that has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Since March 30, Palestinians in Gaza have been holding regular demonstrations against the blockade at the Gaza-Israel border.

Since the rallies kicked off more than five months ago, over 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops deployed along its Gaza border.

Protesters also targeted with live ammunition 

Gaza's Health Ministry said on Monday that Israeli troops wounded ten Palestinians during a protest on the enclave's northern ground and maritime fence with Israel.

Thousands of Palestinians had gathered on the beach in a Hamas-led protest to demand the end of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, setting tyres ablaze on floating rafts and on the beach.

Israeli forces fired tear gas at the protesters while its gunboats shot around protest activists sailing on fishing boats up and down the barrier fence.

A Palestinian cameraman in a clearly-marked "Press" vest was shot in the leg.

SOURCE:AA
