Turkey's substitute Emre Akbaba got two late goals to snatch a stunning 3-2 win over Sweden in the Nations League as the visitors recovered from two goals down at the Friends Arena on Monday.

The midfielder first rifled home Cenk Tosun's pass to level the score two minutes from time and then sent a glancing header past home goalkeeper Robin Olsen, sealing the comeback win to the delight of the thousands of Turkish fans in the crowd.

Turkey, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Russia in their opening League B Group 2 game, started well and had lots of possession but the final ball into the box often lacked quality.

Sweden had taken the lead in their opening Nations League match when Isaac Kiese-Thelin scored 10 minutes before the break, flicking Viktor Claesson's cushioned header against the post before slotting home the rebound.