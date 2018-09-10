POLITICS
Turkey snatches win over Sweden in Nations League
Turkey's substitute Emre Akbaba secured a win over Sweden in the Nations League after suffering a 2-1 home defeat by Russia in their opening League B Group 2 game.
Turkey celebrates their victory against Sweden during the UEFA Nations League at the Friends Arena, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden in September 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 10, 2018

Turkey's substitute Emre Akbaba got two late goals to snatch a stunning 3-2 win over Sweden in the Nations League as the visitors recovered from two goals down at the Friends Arena on Monday.

The midfielder first rifled home Cenk Tosun's pass to level the score two minutes from time and then sent a glancing header past home goalkeeper Robin Olsen, sealing the comeback win to the delight of the thousands of Turkish fans in the crowd.

Turkey, who suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Russia in their opening League B Group 2 game, started well and had lots of possession but the final ball into the box often lacked quality.

Sweden had taken the lead in their opening Nations League match when Isaac Kiese-Thelin scored 10 minutes before the break, flicking Viktor Claesson's cushioned header against the post before slotting home the rebound.

Claesson got on the scoresheet himself four minutes into the second half, drifting in from the left before releasing a rocket of a shot from distance that flew into the net.

Hakan Calhanoglu quickly threw Turkey a lifeline, pulling a goal back two minutes later with a deflected shot that wrong-footed home keeper Olsen.

The Swedes, whose defensive organisation helped them reach the quarter-finals at this year's World Cup in Russia where they were defeated by England, had several chances to increase their lead, but Akbaba had the final say to secure the points. 

SOURCE:Reuters
