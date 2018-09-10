Venezuelans fleeing the deteriorating economic and security crisis at home, are facing a struggle to rebuild their lives abroad.

Last year, around 30 thousand petitioned for asylum in the US, nearly a 90 percent increase from 2016.

Over the last three years, more than 1.5 million Venezuelans have left the country, fleeing hyperinflation and food as well as medical shortages. Some are dying in poverty, and a long way from home.