US sees huge increase in Venezuelans seeking asylum
Last year, around 30 thousand Venezuelans petitioned for asylum in the US fleeing hyperinflation and food and medical shortages.
File photo shows Venezuelan migrant Francy Rodriguez, 26, who worked in accounting in Venezuela and now cleans homes in Peru, waiting in line outside her embassy in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. / AP
By Asena Boşnak
September 10, 2018

Venezuelans fleeing the deteriorating economic and security crisis at home, are facing a struggle to rebuild their lives abroad.

Last year, around 30 thousand petitioned for asylum in the US, nearly a 90 percent increase from 2016.  

Over the last three years, more than 1.5 million Venezuelans have left the country, fleeing hyperinflation and food as well as medical shortages. Some are dying in poverty, and a long way from home.

The Venezuelan government claims most people who have left regret the decision and it's urging people to return. 

TRT World'sSteve Mort reports from Miami, where community groups are helping Venezuelan migrants find their feet.

