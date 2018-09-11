POLITICS
Finau gets final spot on US Ryder Cup team
28-year-old Tony Finau has not won on the PGA Tour, but had top-10s at three majors this year, and has played well during the current FedExCup playoffs.
Tony Finau reacts to his fairway bunker shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Aronimink GC.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 11, 2018

Tony Finau was named by United States captain Jim Furyk on Monday as the final member of the team for this month's Ryder Cup.

Furyk did not pull any surprises when he chose Finau to round out his 12-man team for the September 28-30 event against Europe in Paris.

Finau had been considered a hot favourite based on his strong recent form.

The 28-year-old has not won on the PGA Tour, but had top-10s at three majors this year, and has played well during the current FedExCup playoffs.

The long-hitting world number 17 will be one of three rookies on the American team, along with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

"He has an unbelievable body of work this year," said Furyk.

"All those top-10 finishes, the play in big championships and the majors, and then his current form, a second, a fourth and an eighth in the playoffs. He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him."

Finau said he was thrilled to join a Ryder Cup team that includes nine major champions.

"It’s a dream come true for me," said Finau. "I got the goosebumps when he told me, and I'm excited to add my skills and talent to the team, a team that's stacked already," he said.

"Hopefully I bring something to the team that can help us bring that Cup back."

US Team

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelsonm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Europe Team

Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ian Poulter and Hendrik Stenson.

SOURCE:Reuters
