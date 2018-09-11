In the 1980s, Iraq's Lake Habbaniyah was a tourist hotspot, popular with wealthy newlyweds and so luxurious it was even a haunt of dictator Saddam Hussein and his entourage.

Top-notch restaurants, flower gardens and pristine lakeside bungalows saw Habbaniyah Tourism City pull in clients from across the Middle East and beyond.

But like much of Iraq, this oasis – located between Fallujah and Ramadi – has fallen into disrepair since the US-led military coalition toppled Saddam 15 years ago.

"The tourist complex is terribly degraded," admits 60-year-old Karim Turki, who has spent nearly half his life running communications for the state-run complex.

Standing in front of a bungalow festooned with torn electric wires, he laments a "paradise lost".

Piles of garbage, drained swimming pools and a merry-go-round featuring limbless horses create the impression of a ghost town.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

Aborted renaissance

Under the American occupation, armed extremist groups in 2006 and 2007 installed operations rooms in the sprawling complex's deserted hotel and bungalows.

Iraq's police retook control in 2008 and the resort staged a brief revival – amateur jet skiers returned to the still-sparkling lake and families enjoyed picnics on the shore.

In a bid to attract a rush of new foreign visitors, a Turkish firm was contracted to revive the facilities around the vast artificial lake, which was created in 1956.

But it was all in vain.

After a few months, the firm threw in the towel.

The zone became a new theatre of sectarian violence, culminating in the Islamic State group taking control.