Cadbury owner stockpiles products, prepares for hard Brexit – report
The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29, but there is no full exit deal and Britain’s ruling party is split over Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” plan to largely accept a “common rulebook” over goods.
Cadbury chocolates is manufactured by one of the world's largest snack companies, Mondelez International. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 11, 2018

Mondelez International Inc, the owner of Cadbury brand, is stockpiling ingredients, chocolates and biscuits in case of a no-deal Brexit,the Times reported on Tuesday, citing president of Mondelez's European division.

Mondelez would prefer a good Brexit deal that would allow free flow of products, the Times quoted Hugh Weber, the president of Mondelez Europe, as saying.

“However, we are also preparing for a hard Brexit and ... we are stocking higher levels of ingredients and finished products,” Weber said, according to the report.

The company has a contingency plan in place as UK is not self-sufficient in terms of food ingredients, the paper reported.

Mondelez was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

SOURCE:Reuters
