Two goals in a six-minute spell after halftime by Arber Zeneli and Atdhe Nuhiu earned Kosovo the points in the League D Group 3 match, which was also the first time they had staged a competitive game in Kosovo itself.
Kosovo's Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Kosovo and Faroe Islands at Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina, Kosovo, Monday Sept. 10, 2018. / Reuters
September 12, 2018

Kosovo clinched their first-ever win in a competitive international by beating the Faroe Islands 2-0 in the Nations League on Monday.

Two goals in a six-minute spell after halftime by Arber Zeneli and Atdhe Nuhiu earned Kosovo the points in the League D Group 3 match, which was also the first time they had staged a competitive game in Kosovo itself.

Dutch-based Zeneli curled a superb shot into the bottom corner in the 50th minute and Nuhiu, who plays for English second tier side Sheffield Wednesday, doubled their advantage with a deflected effort to spark jubilant scenes at a packed Fadil Vokrr stadium.

Kosovo were admitted as members of UEFA and subsequently FIFA in 2016 following a long campaign during which they faced fierce opposition from Serbia.

They drew one and lost nine of their matches in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and were held 0-0 by Azerbaijan in their opening Nations League match on Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
