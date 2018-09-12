More than 1.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Florence heads towards the US eastern seaboard.

The storm is expected to make landfall in North and South Carolina in the next few days, with winds of up to 220 kilometres an hour.

The Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington DC have all declared states of emergency.

Some residents have already left, but others have decided to stay and have been barricading their homes and stocking food supplies.

The governor of Maryland has said the flooding from Florence will potentially be catastrophic and life-threatening. Electricity supplies are also expected to be threatened by the wind.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston is on the coast in Wilmington, North Carolina, where people are preparing for the worst.

The National Weather Service said that more than 5.4 million people live in areas now under hurricane warnings or watches on the US East Coast.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Florence remained a Category 4 hurricane as of 1500 GMT packing deadly winds of 220 kilometres per hour.

"This storm is not going to be a glancing blow," said Jeff Byard, associate administrator for response and recovery at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

TRT World'sNicole Johnstone reports from Wilmington, North Carolina.

A state of emergency has been declared in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington amid concern over potential torrential rain and flooding.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the emergency was "effective immediately" and "ensures that we will have the resources we need to prepare."

The last time the US capital declared a state of emergency was in January 2016 when a winter storm dubbed "Snowzilla" blanketed the capital region in knee-deep snow.

TRT World's Jay Gray reports from Carolina Beach, North Carolina.