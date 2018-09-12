Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two leaders sign by the end of this year a peace treaty without preconditions to formally end World War Two.

The apparently unscripted remarks came at the Eastern Economic Forum, also being attended by China's President Xi Jinping, in far eastern Russia's Vladivostok.

"An idea has just come into my head," Putin said, turning towards Abe during a question and answer session.

"Let's conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions."

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their WWII hostilities.

Abe did not immediately respond to Putin's proposal. However, a government spokesman later said Japan still insists on the return of the islands ceded to the Soviet Union at the end of the war, before it signs a peace treaty.

The islands are known as the Kuriles in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

"I don't want to comment on what President Putin said," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a regular briefing in Tokyo.

"However, our position that the Northern Territories issue is resolved before any peace treaty remains unchanged."

Abe and China's Xi Jinping looking at reciprocal visits

In his speech before Putin's, Abe said Japan and China had agreed to work towards an October visit by him to China, the latest sign of warming ties between the Asian rivals.

Abe also said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping shared the view that Japan and China bore responsibility for world peace and prosperity, as well as the goal of achieving North Korea's denuclearisation.