A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 68 people and wounded more than 100 others at a demonstration on Tuesday on the highway between the eastern city of Jalalabad and the main border crossing into neighbouring Pakistan, officials said.

Officials and elders said Tuesday's attack targeted a gathering to protest against a police commander, adding that hundreds of people were present when the blast happened.

The blast dispersed the crowd, but more people gathered after the explosion to continue the protest. The details of the complaint against the police chief were not immediately clear.

The blast, less than a week after a suicide attack killed more than 20 people in the capital, Kabul, came as violence has flared across the nation, with heavy fighting in northern provinces.

Officials have warned violence is likely to intensify ahead of parliamentary elections next month and a presidential election in April.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Tuesday's attack. The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar, said 32 people were dead and 128 were wounded in the blast.

Local officials said bodies and wounded men were rushed to private and government hospitals.

Journalist Ali Latifi has the latest from the capital Kabul.