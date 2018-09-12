The European Union wants to shake up the way internet companies handle media, e-books, digital music, news articles and other content posted online by better protecting the rights of the authors and creators.

EU lawmakers voted to back a report that has proved controversial and seen celebrities weigh in. Beatles member Paul McCartney recently wrote an open letter to the lawmakers to encourage them to back the new rules, while former Fugees frontman Wyclef Jean has publicly opposed it.

But, despite uncertainty ahead of the vote, MEPs meeting in Strasbourg ended up passing the draft law with 438 votes in favour, 226 against, and 39 abstentions.

The vote on Wednesday backs a law with the potential to force Google, Facebook and other technology firms to share more revenues with European media, publishers and other content creators. The next step is negotiations with the Commission and the 28 EU countries to reconcile their different positions before existing copyright laws are amended, with a final vote expected next year.

What does the EU want?

The European Commission, which began the debate two years ago, says the overhaul is necessary to protect Europe's cultural heritage and create a level playing field between big online platforms and publishers, broadcasters and artists.

The text settled on ways news organisations will charge companies for links to content, with platforms free to use "a few words" of text, according to a key amendment.

Among other things, it calls for automatic filters of uploaded content that would identify copyrighted material. But it spared small companies from the so-called upload filters that will make platforms — such as YouTube or Facebook — liable for copyright breaches and force them to automatically delete content by violators.

To give the new system teeth, it would also make online publishing platforms liable for copyright infringement.

TRT World'sAssed Baig has more.

Media companies and publishers say the changes would help them get paid for their work. But opponents say they are too hard to put into effect, and might lead to filtering or even greater control over the internet.