At least six people were killed and 42 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway connecting the Iraqi city of Baiji with Tikrit in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police said the attacker targeted the Qalaa restaurant, which is usually frequented by members of the security forces and paramilitary fighters.

Most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists travelling on board a bus that stopped by the restaurant, police and medical sources said.