At least six people killed as car bomb hits diners in Iraq
Another 42 were wounded in the explosion which occurred at a highway restaurant frequented by security forces in Saladin Governorate. However, most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists.
In this file photo a member of the Iraqi forces walks though the wreckage of a vehicle after a car bomb attack in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq. October 10, 2007. / AP
Emre İrenEmre İren
September 12, 2018

At least six people were killed and 42 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a car full of explosives at a restaurant on a highway connecting the Iraqi city of Baiji with Tikrit in Saladin Governorate on Wednesday, police and medical sources said.

Police said the attacker targeted the Qalaa restaurant, which is usually frequented by members of the security forces and paramilitary fighters.

Most of the casualties were a group of Iraqi tourists travelling on board a bus that stopped by the restaurant, police and medical sources said.

No group has claimed responsibility, but Daesh terrorists often carry out such attacks.

Iraqi security officials have said Daesh is likely to regroup and continue their attacks in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate all but collapsed and the militants were dislodged from large areas of the west and north of the country.

The group's fighters have since then waged a campaign of kidnappings and killings. 

SOURCE:Reuters
