An El Salvador tribunal sentenced former president Antonio Saca to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and money laundering charges involving more than $300 million of public funds.

Saca, 53, pleaded guilty to the charges last month. His lawyer said at the time that he had pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduction in his prison sentence.

During the trial, prosecutors said Saca had appropriated public funds for himself and others, including taking more than $7 million for his former party, the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

Five years of the sentence were for money laundering, and five for embezzlement. He also has to give back $260 million to the state.