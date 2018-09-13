Thursday marks 25 years since the first Oslo Accords were signed.

The agreement was considered the cornerstone of the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was signed in 1993 in Washington DC by the Israeli Prime Minister Yitzak Rabin and leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Yasser Arafat.

They laid out a five-year timetable for resolving areas of conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis and also create two states, side-by-side.

In the accords, Israel was formally recognised as a state, but there was no official recognition of a Palestinian state.

The agreement only recognised the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people.

And there was no agreement to freeze the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Since the signing, according to EU statistics, the number of Israeli settlers has increased from about 100,000 to more than 600,000.

Most countries view those settlements as illegal. Israel disputes this.

“I believe now that Oslo is dead,” said Yasser Abed Rabbo, who was among the tiny circle of Palestinian politicians entrusted by Arafat with the secret that Israeli and Palestinian negotiators had begun meeting in Norway in 1992.