Rappers Cardi B and Drake led nominations on Wednesday for the American Music Awards with eight apiece in a line-up that included Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran but snubbed Kanye West and made Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Rihanna also-rans.

Late musician XXXTentacion, 20, who was shot dead in an apparent robbery in Florida in June, earned two nods, including best new artist and best soul/R&B album for his debut release 17.

The fan-voted American Music Award nominations also included five nods for Cuban-born singer Camila Cabello, including new artist and best female artist, four for Bruno Mars, and six for hip-hop star Post Malone.

Boy band BTS became the first Korean group to be nominated for an American Music Award and will compete in the favorite social artist category.

Beyonce and Ariana Grande earned just one each, for tour of the year with husband Jay-Z and social artist respectively. Rihanna got a single nomination, for best female soul/R&B artist.

Kanye West, who released his chart-topping album Ye in June after grabbing headlines for an erratic Twitter storm, was empty-handed.