WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 11 killed in China after suspect ploughs SUV into crowd
The Hengyang city government said the suspect in the case had previous convictions for crimes including drug trafficking, theft and assault and, acting alone, had sought to "get revenge on society."
At least 11 killed in China after suspect ploughs SUV into crowd
Armed police officers on patrol in China. / AP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 13, 2018

At least 11 people were killed and another 44 hospitalised after a person allegedly drove an SUV deliberately into a crowd in central China on Wednesday evening, according to police.

They said the assailant then jumped out of the vehicle and attacked victims with a dagger and shovel.

The incident happened in Mishui town, part of Hengyang city in Hunan province, the Hengyang government said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The city government said the suspect in the case had previous convictions for crimes including drug trafficking, theft and assault and, acting alone, had sought to "get revenge on society."

Police identified the suspect as 54-year-old Yang Zanyun from Hengyang's Hengdong county. They did not give Yang's gender.

There was no indication that the incident was terror related.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs