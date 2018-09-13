WORLD
Spain to sell 400 bombs to Saudi Arabia despite Yemen conflict
Spain's foreign minister said his country will be honouring a 2015 contract signed by the previous government.
A girl at a school to which she and her family were evacuated from a village near Hudaida airport amid fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels in Hudaida, Yemen on June 17, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
September 13, 2018

Spain will go ahead with the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Thursday, after the deal was halted amid concerns over the Saudi role in the war in Yemen.

"The decision is that these bombs will be delivered to honour a contract that comes from 2015, and was made by the previous government," Borrell told Onda Cero radio.

Human rights groups including Amnesty International have denounced Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in a war which has killed tens of thousands and left 8.4 million on the brink of famine.

SOURCE:Reuters
