Former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the longest-running conflict in the Americas, has harshly criticised the country’s current president Ivan Duque for threatening measures that could scuttle the deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, also known as the FARC.

Santos said that Duque's position on overhauling the pact is being fueled by misinformation.

“Many of the things that they said about the peace agreement were simply false news. Today we’re having a lot of false news around the world, and here in Colombia it’s not an exception, and they invented all kinds of stories about what we were negotiating,” Santos said in an exclusive interview with TRT World.

You can watch TRT World’s full interview with Santos here.

The hidden hand

Duque, a 42-year-old centre-right politician, has long criticised the deal with FARC as being too lenient especially when it comes to allowing former guerillas accused of atrocities to run for elections and avoid jail terms.

In his inaugural address, Duque said though he would continue the peace process, he would also take steps to fix structural “flaws” in the deal, without giving details.

"We will deploy corrective measures to ensure that the victims get the truth, proportional justice, reparations - and no repetitions of the past,” he said.

Duque’s election victory was seen as a result of his connection with popular former president Alvaro Uribe, who headed the country from 2002 to 2010.

Uribe’s tenure was marked by his steadfast opposition of negotiating peace with the FARC, which was behind the killing of his father in 1983. Since then, Uribe has called for tougher action against the guerillas.

Santos: Duque’s position is changing

Uribe invested heavily in the security forces and stepped up military operations against the FARC and other rebels during his tenure.

Juan Manuel Santos, his former defense minister, pledged to continue his policies. However, after Santos’ success in 2010, he distanced himself from his predecessor, straining the relationship between the two.

Santos started negotiations with the FARC in September 2012 that mostly took place in Cuba.

Nearly two months before the Colombian Congress confirmed the peace deal, Bogota held a referendum in 2016 to get approval from the nation.

However, it turned out to be a fiasco with 50.2 percent of Colombians voting against it. Despite the nation’s veto, Santos went against the popular feeling and sent a revised version of the agreement to the congress. It was ratified.

Following the highly controversial peace deal, FARC transformed itself into a political party last year and some of its members were elected to parliament in June elections.

“They’re changing their position. Now, the president has said 'I would respect the agreements, the agreements I support. I want some small changes',” Santos said.

“That is very different from what he used to say when he was a candidate.”