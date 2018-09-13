The Central Bank of Turkey on Thursday said it was hiking its main interest rate by 625 basis points. The move boosted the lira and may ease investor concern about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's influence on monetary policy.

The monetary policy committee of the bank said the one-week repo rate was being lifted to 24 percent from 17.75 percent, the first rate hike since June.

"Accordingly, the Committee has decided to implement a strong monetary tightening to support price stability," the monetary policy committee statement said.

The bank has now increased interest rates by 11.25 percentage points since late April, in an attempt to put a floor under the tumbling lira.

The central bank said deterioration in pricing behaviour continued to pose upside risks on the inflation outlook, despite weaker domestic demand conditions.

"If needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered," the bank said in a statement.

TRT World's Turkey analyst Yusuf Erim has more.

Lira to the dollar

The lira reacted strongly to the decision, rising by five percent to the US dollar.

The lira firmed to 6.01 against the dollar following the decision, from more than 6.4176 beforehand. At 1122 GMT, it stood at 6.15.