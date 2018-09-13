This summer, in the de-facto capital of Palestine, Ramallah, world renowned music platform Boiler Room hosted Boiler Room Palestine for the first time in its history. This was not only music history but political history too; it also was a strong political statement.

Boiler Room Palestine arranged for a line-up of local talent ranging from hip-hop to techno, the first time such a wide-spectrum of genres were included in a single performance. Artists included Muqata’a, Jazar Crew, Al Nather and Shab Jdeed, Julmud, Dakn, Makimakkuk and Muktafeen, DJ ODDZ, and SAMA’ – including both male and female artists.

People from around the world tuned in to see the show making music history and were able to see a different side of Palestine, one not tainted by media agendas.

A Boiler Room Instagram post relating to the event highlighted on the artists and their circumstances, “Living in the Ramallah bubble with limited transportation outside of the city, due to military checkpoints, music is a way to escape...”

Boiler Room Palestine represented artists from Ramalah, as well as Palestinian artists in Haifa and Jerusalem. This link between artists is important.

This bypasses the restrictions Israel puts on Palestinians, geographically separating them wherever possible. That the artists came from both Palestinian and Israeli territories is a form of resistance against the continued effort to separate and break the spirit of the Palestinian people.

The show of unity between Ramallah, Haifa, and Jerusalem reminds the international audience that Palestinians remain a united people. Muktafeen, also known as Zaghmouri remarked, “This marks the independence and the beginning of the peak of visual and acoustic spatial definition of Palestine, which uniquely has no borders between Palestinian artists within West Bank, Jerusalem, and Israel.”

SAMA’, Techno DJ also on the show’s roster, shares, “The Israeli narrative suggests their presence in Palestine thousands of years ago justifies their current occupation. In other words, they have constructed a false sense of legitimacy, built around a reconstructed, fantasised, and ancient past. By creating cultural events into Palestine, we participate in writing contemporary Palestinian history, making new memories, proving we are alive, active and that our culture is an ongoing, contemporary process.”

This action of recording and creating contemporary Palestinian art that will translate one day into our shared history will go a long way in settling the on-going battle of the “authenticity” of anything Palestinian.