Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen claimed the early lead of the Rally of Turkey on Thursday as championship leader Thierry Neuville made a solid start to sit in fourth place.

Mikkelsen, who is only fifth in the overall standings after a difficult season in his Hyundai, leads Ireland's Craig Breen by 2.5 seconds after the opening speed test in Marmaris, with in-form Ott Tanak 0.3 sec further adrift.

"I'm really looking forward to this rally. Hopefully, our luck has changed now and we can have a good event. That would be nice," Mikkelsen told wrc.com.

Belgian Neuville, who leads five-time defending world champion Sebastien Ogier by 23 points in the title race with four rallies remaining, was 3.1sec slower than Mikkelsen heading into Friday's six stages.