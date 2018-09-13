CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Independent news website Meduza reported on Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine.
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
In this photo taken on Friday, September 7, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot speaks during an interview to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. / AP
September 13, 2018

Doctors say a hospitalised member of protest group Pussy Riot may have been poisoned by an overdose of medication.

Independent news website Meduza reported on Thursday that Pyotr Verzilov's doctors told his relatives that he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. The report did not specify the substance.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told The Associated Press that the report was accurate but wouldn't comment further.

RECOMMENDED

Friends insisted that Verzilov hadn't been taking medications or using drugs. Verzilov has been hospitalised in Moscow since Tuesday.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

Speaking to The AP last week, Verzilov said, "Public protest in Russia is the only way to actually change anything."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs