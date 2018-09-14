Volkswagen announced Thursday it would end production of its iconic Beetle model cars in 2019 after adding a pair of final editions of the insect-inspired vehicles.

The curvy-topped sedans, which shook off Nazi origins to become a global auto phenomenon, are being sidelined as Volkswagen emphasises electric cars and larger family-oriented vehicles.

"As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the US and ramp up our electrification strategy...there are no immediate plans to replace it," Hinrich Woebcken, chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America said in a statement.