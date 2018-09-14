The World Anti-Doping Agency said on Friday that its compliance review committee (CRC) had recommended the reinstatement of Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, which has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping.

WADA said the committee had reviewed a letter from the Russian sports ministry it said had "sufficiently acknowledged the issues identified in Russia," thus fulfilling the first of two remaining criteria for its reinstatement.

"For the second outstanding criterion, the CRC accepted that the new commitment to provide access to the data and samples in the Moscow laboratory to WADA via an independent expert would be sufficient to justify reinstatement..." WADA added.

WADA's executive committee will meet on September 20 to review RUSADA's efforts to bring about a reinstatement.

Russian officials welcomed the recommendation, but Travis Tygart, chief executive of the US Anti-Doping Agency, was concerned about its transparency.

Russia’s anti-doping agency has been suspended since 2015 after a WADA commissioned report revealed alleged widespread doping in the country, although Russia has repeatedly denied state involvement.

WADA President Craig Reedie said in March that Russia’s refusal to acknowledge the systemic doping alleged in the McLaren report and its failure to allow access to Moscow’s suspended anti-doping laboratory were blocking its return.

Huge work

Russian Sports minister Pavel Kolobkov told Russian news agencies on Friday: "I was certain that the compliance review committee would, sooner or later, recognise the huge work that has been done by Russia in the fight against doping.

"We have always strived toward cooperation, we did everything that depended on us... We are open to the maximum because we have nothing to hide. Only together were we able to reach this result."

He added that Russia looked forward to returning to WADA.

"For us the reinstatement of RUSADA at the next WADA executive committee is important. We will wait for the September 20 decision with hope. Believe that we did everything that we could. And we are ready to cooperate with our foreign partners, to continue work in that direction, to follow uniform rules that are equal for all.”