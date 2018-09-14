Singer Ariana Grande on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, writing on social media that he was "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

Miller was found unresponsive at his home in Studio City, California, and pronounced dead there at age 26, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on September 7.

In a message on her official Instagram account on Friday, the 25-year-old Grande said she "adored" Miller from the day she met him when she was 19.

"You were my dearest friend. for so long," Grande wrote alongside a video of Miller. "i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."