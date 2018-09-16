Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge set a new marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday, smashing the previous best as he clocked 2hr 1min 39sec.

The 33-year-old Olympic champion, aided by a string of pacemakers through to 25 kilometre of the 42.195 kilometre race, took 1min 18sec off the previous best set four years ago by Dennis Kimetto.

“My only words are ’Thank you!’,” said Kipchoge, who sprinted into the lead after 100 metres and never let up.

“I was prepared to run my own race early so I wasn’t surprised to be alone. I have trained so well for this race and have full trust in the programmes of my coach. I am just so incredibly happy to have finally run the world record as I never stopped having belief in myself.”

Acclaimed as the greatest marathon runner of the modern era, Kipchoge has dominated marathon racing since making his debut in Hamburg in 2013 after a successful track career that saw him win world gold and silver (2003, 2007) in the 5000m and Olympic silver and bronze (2008, 2004) over the same distance.

He has notched up 10 wins from the 11 marathons he has raced, winning three times not only in Berlin but also London, with victories in Rio for Olympic gold as well as in Hamburg, Rotterdam and Chicago.

In the German capital on Sunday, Kipchoge had just a handful of pacemakers for company from the early stages of the race.

The Kenyan passed through five kilometres in 14:24 and 10 kilometres in 29:21.

But shortly after 15 kilometres, which was reached in 43:38, two of the three pacemakers were unable to continue and withdrew from the race.

The final pacemaker, Josphat Boit, led Kipchoge through the half-way point in 1:01:06 before dropping out at 25 kilometres, covered in 1:12:24.

Solitary final