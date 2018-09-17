The United Nations is working to open a humanitarian air bridge to take Yemeni cancer patients for treatment at qualified facilities, World Health Organisation (WHO) country representative for Yemen Nevio Zagaria said on Sunday.

"The aim is to help patients suffering from cancer, chronic diseases and congenital anomalies receive the treatment they need," Zagaria said, adding that 12 health conditions had been targeted.

These include leukemia, cervical and thyroid cancer, and "patients who need... bone marrow and kidney transplants," said Zagaria of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The air bridge will operate for an initial trial period of six months, WHO said, without specifying where the patients would be sent for treatment.

"Eighty percent of patients for this flight are women and children," Zagaria said, adding: "The air bridge is one of their last hopes."