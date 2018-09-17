Abdullahi*, a Somalian who lives in a small village in the troubled north-eastern corner of Ethiopia known by many as Ogaden, raised his voice as he described what had happened in front of his eyes.

He spoke of what appeared to be a well-organised ambush, the looting of houses and businesses. A father himself, he told how people, including children, were being set alight.

“There were burning people, and there were children among them, locked inside [the buildings].”

“I carried 18 lifeless bodies,” he said desperately. “Nobody helped.”

From the other end of the phone, his voice was loud, urgent, pleading.

Abdullahi was speaking out despite a media blackout – no journalists have been allowed into the heavily militarised area of Ogaden since 2007.

Described by some as “an open-air prison” along the lines of Gaza and India-administered Kashmir, this north-east corner of Ethiopia is an area of immense oil and gas resources and wealth, as well as strategic military importance to the US and its allies in the ‘War on Terror’.

He spoke quickly; he was telling his story at great risk to his own security, knowing full well that the call may be intercepted at any time.

Bloggers try to get the news out in a media blackout

In early August, CAGE, a human rights organisation, was notified by a blogger, Mohamed Abdulkaadir, that atrocities were taking place between ethnic groups in this historically contested area. He insisted it was being allowed to take place due to the fog of the ‘War on Terror’.

He told us how Somali Muslims were facing a “well coordinated programme of ethnic cleansing” by Oromo militias, tacitly sanctioned and at times openly backed by the Ethiopian military.

The cities of Dir Dawa and Miesso in Shiniile province, as well as the towns of Tuliguleed, Baabili, Jinacsani in Fafaan province, as well as the city of Moyale in Lebaan province were some of the localities where atrocities took place.

Abdulkaadir described destroyed homes, indiscriminate killings, a mother and her children burned alive, seven farmers shot dead in a frenzy - and swathes of people fleeing into makeshift refugee camps, where they are now “languishing in the hundreds and thousands” and being forced to drink contaminated water.

There had been pictures and accounts on social media, but nothing of the disaster on mainstream news, no statements from the aid agencies.

“Ethiopia is a key ally of the US in the ‘War on Terror’ in the horn of Africa region,” he said. “As a result, the US government and its allies have always turned a blind eye to Ethiopia’s war crimes against Somalis.”

Who is responsible?

Up until recently, the chief perpetrators of crimes against Somalis in Ogaden was the Ethiopian ‘police force’ stationed in the area known as the Liyu Police.

Notorious for their brutality, the Liyu Police were essentially a paramilitary force operating under the guise of a counter-terrorism outfit, which up until recently was funded and trained by the UK, until Britain realised that they were basically funding a reign of terror.

Major human rights organisations such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have reported how the Liyu Police have committed atrocities under the pretext of ‘eliminating al-Shabaab’ in the region and have called for it to be disbanded.