The International Criminal Court on Monday sentenced Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba to a $350,000 fine (300,000 euro) and a 12-month sentence for witness tampering, but his sentence was reduced to zero due to time already served.

Bemba was acquitted of war crimes on appeal in June but had already been convicted on the lesser charge of witness tampering during his trial.

'A cautionary example'

Bemba has been barred from standing in December's presidential election in the Democratic Republic of the Congo because of the conviction.

"Future accused persons can look at Mr Bemba's conviction as a cautionary example as to what consequences obstructing the administration of justice can have," said Judge Bertram Schmitt.

"Mr. Bemba's acquittal in the main case should have been the end of his exposure to the court, yet he continues to have the spectre of this institution hanging over him."

Bemba's surprise acquittal on war crimes charges in June raised the prospect he could return to Congo and re-enter politics.