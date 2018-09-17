Leaders of Egypt and Israel signed an unprecedented agreement four decades ago at a summit brokered by the United States, paving way for the peace treaty between the Jewish state and an Arab nation.

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Premier Menahem Begin signed twoseparate peace agreements on 17 September 1978 after twelve days of secret negotiations at Camp David in the US under the guidance of US President Jimmy Carter.

Here's are five key elements of the agreement.

1. What triggered the peace deal?

Cairo and Tel Aviv had had many military confrontations since the foundation of a Jewish State in 1948.

Tensions particularly rose after the Six-Day War in 1967 as Egypt and Syria faced Israel.

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt, the Golan Heights of Syria, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Arab sector of East Jerusalem during the war, getting in control of territory four times its previous size.

The United Nations Security Council called Israel to withdraw its troops from all the regions it occupied, but Tel Aviv declined.

Israel said that they would scale back if the Arabs recognised the right of Israel to exist and guaranteed no more attacks were launched against Israel from the Arab soil..

Arab leaders didn’t accept to give recognition to the Jewish State.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria launched a military operation against Israel, hoping to wrest back control over the lost territory in the Six-Day War.

Egyptian troops went deep into the Sinai Peninsula before a ceasefire announced.

Both the Arabs and Israel declared victory in the war.

However, Egypt’s relative victory enhanced Egyptian President Anwar Sadat’s prestige.

Though public opinion went in favor of Sadat following what he described as a military victory against Israel, he also struggled on the economy front. The war had put a serious dent in Egypt's economic growth. So Sadat extended an olive branch to its long-time enemy to seek peace.

"I am ready to go to the end of the world if this would prevent the wounding, let alone the killing, of a soldier or an officer," he said.

Then, he agreed to speak before a session of the Israeli parliament in 1977 after an invitation from Tel Aviv.

The unexpected move gave courage to US President Carter, who later sent his Secretary of State to the Middle East to invite Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin and Egypt’s Sadat to the presidential retreat at Camp David in Maryland.

Sadat and Begin accepted the invitation.

2. What were decided at the Camp David Summit?

With Carter playing the role of mediator, the two leaders engaged in a marathon dialogue between September 5 and September 17 to chart out the terms of the 1978 treaty.