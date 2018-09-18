The Trump administration will impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods starting next week, escalating a trade war between the world's two biggest economies and potentially raising prices on goods ranging from handbags to bicycle tires.

The tariffs will start at 10 percent, beginning Monday, and then rise to 25 percent on January 1.

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Monday in a move that is sure to ratchet up hostilities between Washington and Beijing.

TRT World'sKevin McAleese has more.

The Trump administration has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods earlier this year.

And China has retaliated in kind, hitting American soybeans, among other goods, in a shot at the president's supporters in the US farm belt.

Beijing has warned that it would hit an additional $60 billion in American goods.

If China does retaliate, Trump has threatened to add a further $267 billion in Chinese imports to the target list.

That would raise the total to $517 billion — covering nearly everything China sells the United States.

After a public comment period, Washington said that it had withdrawn some items from its preliminary list of $200 billion in Chinese imports to be taxed, including child-safety products like bicycle helmets.

And in a victory for Apple and its American customers, the administration removed smartwatches and some other consumer electronic products from the list of goods to be targeted by the new tariffs.

Open to negotiations

At the same time, the Trump administration said it remains open to negotiations with China.