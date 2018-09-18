Henry Winkler won the first Emmy of his career on Monday, more than four decades after he was first nominated for his role as The Fonz in "Happy Days."

The 72-year-old Winkler looked bowled over when he won for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his role as Gene Cousineau on HBO's dark comedy "Barry."

Once he took the stage amid roaring applause and a standing ovation, Winkler joked that he wrote his speech 43 years ago.

Then Winkler quoted some advice he got in Hollywood, saying that "if you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you." "Tonight I got to clear the table," he said.

Winkler was nominated three times for his work on "Happy Days," in 1976, 1977 and 1978. His character Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli spawned a cultural craze and made him one of the biggest stars on TV.