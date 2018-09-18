In pictures: Florence wreaks havoc in Carolinas
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Florence wreaks havoc in CarolinasOfficials say the death toll from Hurricane Florence, now a tropical depression, has jumped to at least 32.
Bob Richling carries Iris Darden, 84, into her flooded home joined by Darden's son, David Darden Jr., to gather her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, North Carolina. / AP
September 18, 2018

The death toll from Hurricane Florence rose to at least 32 in three states, with 25 fatalities in North Carolina, as remnants of the once-powerful Category 4 hurricane now reduced to a rainy, windy mass of low pressure speeded up towards the Northeast.

With one of North Carolina's largest cities still mostly cut off by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence, officials prepared to begin distributing food, water and tarps to Wilmington residents as yet more people were rescued from submerged inland neighbourhoods.

Workers will hand out supplies to stranded residents in the city of 120,000 people beginning on Tuesday morning, county officials say.

At the White House, President Donald Trump said almost 20,000 military personnel and federal workers were deployed to help with the aftermath.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan
Greenland calls on NATO to guarantee its defence
NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland
UK pays 'substantial' compensation to Guantanamo detainee over CIA torture claims
Havana is not engaged in talks with Washington: Cuba's Diaz-Canel
RSF's attack in North Darfur kills multiple civilians