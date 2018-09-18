The group stages of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season kicks off on Tuesday.

Europe's top clubs will battle it out for the continent's most prestigious football prize.

Tonight's biggest fixtures -

Inter Milan v Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will be without five players for their opener at Inter Milan, with Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko injured plus Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier left at home for technical reasons.

Goalkeeper and captain Lloris has a thigh injury while midfielders Alli and Sissoko have hamstring problems that saw them miss Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League home loss to Liverpool.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Monday that defenders Alderweireld and Trippier had also stayed behind in London and added that he was being forced to rest players early in the season because of the World Cup.