In pictures: 'Game of Thrones' takes top prize at surprising Emmys
The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles. Following are a few key moments from the 70th awards.
Emmy awards sit on a table before being presented to recipients at the 70th Primetime Emmy Award, in Los Angeles, California. / Reuters
September 18, 2018

HBO's record-breaking fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" stormed back onto the Emmys stage on Monday, winning the coveted best drama series prize on a night full of surprises, including an on-air marriage proposal that stunned the audience.

The other big story of the Hollywood gala, television's answer to the Oscars, was the huge success of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," Amazon's story of a 1950s housewife-turned-stand up comic, which took home eight Emmys overall, including the best comedy award.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

The ceremony hosted by "Saturday Night Live" regulars Colin Jost and Michael Che took on a decidedly political hue at the start, with a barrage of edgy jokes on hot-button issues from diversity in Hollywood to #MeToo and Donald Trump.

The gala also saw several sentimental favorites take home their first Emmys.

SOURCE:AFP
