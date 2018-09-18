Syrian opposition officials praised a deal between Turkey and Russia over Idlib province on Tuesday, saying it had spared the opposition and rebel-held region a bloody regime offensive and would thwart regime leader Bashar al Assad's aim of recapturing all Syria.

Damascus, while welcoming the agreement unveiled on Monday, vowed to press on with its campaign to recover "every inch" of the country.

Syria's ambassador to Lebanon said the deal would test Turkey's ability to deliver on promises to disarm rebels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Assad's most powerful ally, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed at a summit on Monday to create a demilitarised zone in Idlib from which "radical" rebels must withdraw by the middle of next month.

The agreement has diminished the prospects of a Syrian regime offensive, which the United Nations warned would create a humanitarian catastrophe in the Idlib region, home to about three million people.

Civilians to remain in Syria's Idlib, Turkish FM says

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said civilians will continue to remain in Idlib province following the deal.

"The borders of Idlib will be protected under the memorandum of understanding signed in Sochi. There would be no change in the status of Idlib," Cavusoglu said at the quadruple ministerial meeting in Turkey's capital, Ankara.

Cavusoglu said heavy weapons will be removed from the demilitarised zone by October 15.

"Civilians will stay, only terrorist groups will be removed."

Cavusoglu added the region would be cleared off from "radicals" and a ceasefire would be ensured.

He added Russia will take necessary measures to protect the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

The minister also said two main highways in Syria will be re-opened for traffic by the end of 2018.

'Assad's dreams are buried'

The Idlib region and adjoining territory north of Aleppo represents the Syrian opposition and rebels last big foothold in Syria, where Iranian and Russian military support has helped Assad recover most of the areas once held by the insurgency.