Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said "a chain of tragic circumstances" is to be blamed for a Russian military aircraft shot down by a Syrian missile.

He vowed to boost security for Russian troops there.

Putin said the Kremlin will look into circumstances surrounding the incident.

Putin made his remarks several hours after the Defence Ministry put the blame squarely on Israel for "provoking" the incident.

Putin did not voice his grievances against Israel but said he supported the Defence Ministry's statement.

Jessica King joins TRT World from Moscow.

Israel says its deputy ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon says that there will be no comment on what was discussed between Deputy Ambassador Keren Cohen-Gat and Russian officials.

Russia had initially blamed Israel for the incident saying the plane was caught in the crossfire as four Israeli fighters attacked targets in northwestern Syria.

Israel responded by saying Syria is responsible for shooting down the aircraft.

It said Israeli jets had targeted a Syrian weapons facility and were already back within Israeli airspace when the incident happened.

Jan Franke has the latest from Tel Aviv.