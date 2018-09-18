China will levy tariffs on about $60 billion worth of US goods in retaliation for the latest round of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products.

But China has reduced the level of tariffs that it will collect on the products.

The tit-for-tat measures are the latest escalation in an increasingly protracted trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

On Monday, the US administration said it will begin to levy new tariffs of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese products on September 24, with the tariffs to go up to 25 percent by the end of 2018.

Previously, Trump threatened to hit those goods with 25 percent tariffs immediately.

TRT World's Patrick Fok in Hong Kong and Jon Brain in Washington discuss the latest in the tit-for-tat trade war.