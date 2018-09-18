BEN GUERDANE, Tunisia — The main street on Ben Guerdane, a frontier town in southeast Tunisia that is about 30 kilometres from the Libyan border, is lined with goods stockpiled outside shops as trucks, vans and cars transport everyday products from Libya.

On July 10, Tripoli closed the border with Tunisia, but the passage of all goods except for fuel was banned from the Libyan side for about a year, according to businessmen on the Tunisian side. The formal closing of the border, however,lasted more than six weeks triggering protests by traders in Ben Guerdane.

The closure came after 200 Tunisian protesters blocked Ben Guerdane’s main road in June citing mistreatment by the Libyan border authorities at Ras Jedir, Tunisia's main border post with Libya, and “unfair” Libyan trade policies.

As Ras Jedir reopens on September 1, relative calm prevails. The re-opening came several hours after the closure of Tripoli's only working airport due to fighting in the Libyan capital.

Though business is limping back to normal, tradesmen in Ben Guerdane lament heavy losses as a result of the long halt to the goods smuggling via the border.

Sitting at a cafe, 40-year-old Salah Lacheheb, a small trader specialised in tapestry, explains how his business has been severely affected.

“When Ras Jedir is open, I earn anything between TD 1,000 and 1,800 ($350-650) a month as it always varies. When it’s closed, nothing.”

The merchant went on to say that the border has been subjected to closures on and off in the past years.

“My bank account has been in the red for a long time now.”

Husband and father of four small children, Lacheheb is the only breadwinner in his family. After a scant 10 percent average gain for each item sold and accounting for business expenses, he is left with not enough profit to make ends meet.

The economic misery suffered by the people of Ben Guerdane border town is by no means new. It is reflective of an old policy of neglect by the Tunisian state in a part of the country that sees little to no development while investment continues to concentrate in the capital city and coastal areas.

The absence of state

Ben Guerdane essentially lives off a smuggling economy dealing in petrol and consumer goods. Petrol is sold in informal roadside stations across the south. Transporters carry consumer goods across the border, wholesalers distribute them amongst traders, who sell them in stores across the country.

“In the absence of the state, with a very weak economy in this region, informal trade is an essential source of living,” said Mohamed Kouni, assistant professor of economics at University of Gafsa's Higher Institute of Business Administration.

Tunisia’s informal sector accounts for approximately 60 percent of the national economy, Kouni said.

The major types of goods passing through the Ras Jedir border post include fuel, tobacco, electronics, home appliances, clothing, bananas and apples. Goods such as fuel are either heavily subsidized in Libya or more heavily taxed in Tunisia, making their sale on the Tunisian market more profitable.

A 2017 World Bank report estimated informal fuel imports from Libya into Tunisia at 495 million litres in 2015 (accounted for 17 percent of Tunisia’s consumption in 2014), with a market value of at least $107 million (TD 297 million), five times the 2013 estimate of $24 million (TD 67 million).

The value of informal merchandise imports from Libya is estimated at $214 million in 2015, while the number is pegged at $89 million on imports from Tunisia to Libya.

Drawing figures from a 2013 study by the World Bank, Kouni observed that, on the other hand, there is a considerable loss of state revenues linked to informal trade which amounts to about $432 million (TD 1.2 billion). The government cannot generate any sizeable tax revenues on the goods since most of the supplies are procured illegally from the other side.

A flat rate of $18 (TD 50) tax is levied on each commercial vehicle crossing the Libyan border, however.