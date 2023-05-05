Friday, May 5, 2023

Russia will respond with "concrete actions" to an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Talking to reporters following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Goa, India, which was broadcast live by several broadcasters, Lavrov called the recent drone attack, which the Kremlin claimed was carried out by Ukraine, a "hostile act".

"It is absolutely clear that without the knowledge of the 'masters', the Kiev terrorists could not have committed it," he claimed, threatening that Moscow "will respond not by talking about whether it is 'casus belli' (an act or an event that either provokes or is used to justify war) or not. We will respond with concrete actions."

1509 GMT — Moscow deploying Wagner fighters to Bakhmut from elsewhere: Kiev

Ukraine said Russia was bringing Wagner mercenary fighters from other parts of the front line to fight in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, and that Moscow wanted to capture the city in time for Victory Day celebrations next week.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his mercenary forces would pull out of Bakhmut on May 10 because of heavy losses and inadequate ammunition supplies.

That is one day after Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, an important day in the Russian calendar.

1431 GMT — Russia warns about risks of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant flooding

Russia has issued a warning regarding potential risks in the event of flooding at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

According to Renat Karchaa, deputy head of Rosenergoatom, a management company for all nuclear power plants in Russia, a record-high water level in the Kakhovsky reservoir could lead to a dam break and partial flooding of the station, creating risks for nuclear security.

In a separate statement, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the "We are together" movement, claimed that the uncontrolled discharge of water by the Ukrainian side is one of the reasons behind the rise in water levels.

1340 GMT — Russia orders partial evacuation near Ukraine front line

Russia has ordered the evacuation of families with children and of the elderly from Russian-held frontline areas in southern Ukraine because of an increase in shelling from the Ukrainian side.

"In the past few days, the enemy has stepped up shelling of settlements close to the front line," the Russian-installed head of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, wrote on social media.

"I have therefore made a decision to evacuate first of all children and parents, elderly people, disabled people and hospital patients," he wrote.

1146 GMT — Kremlin avoids commenting on Wagner's threat to withdraw

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has avoided commenting on the statement by the head of the private military company Wagner threatening to withdraw from the battlefield in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, saying the matter is related to a "special military operation" of Russia.

"We have seen it in the media, but I cannot comment on it because it concerns the course of a special military operation," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the recent drone attack on the Kremlin during a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Friday, the spokesman said "one way or another" it will be on the agenda.

0929 GMT — 'Kiev does everything so that no one wants to deal with it': Lavrov

Commenting on a skirmish between delegations of Moscow and Kiev in a meeting in Ankara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Ukraine "does everything so that no one wants to deal with it".

"Zelenskyy and his team are doing everything both in the media space and in their practical steps so that any self-respecting country does not want to communicate with them," Lavrov said.

"This is indeed the case, and we understand that awareness of this is maturing," he added.

0845 GMT — Drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge: Lavrov

