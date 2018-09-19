CULTURE
Woodward's Trump book sells 1.1 million in first week
"Fear: Trump in the White House" has become the fastest selling book in publisher Simon and Schuster's history.
Written by Bob Woodward, the famous journalist who reported on the Watergate case, the book has become a runaway success. / AP
Saad HasanSaad Hasan
September 19, 2018

Investigative journalist Bob Woodward's incendiary "Fear: Trump in the White House" has become the fastest selling book in Simon and Schuster's history, the publisher said on Tuesday, shifting 1.1 million copies in its first week.

The tell-all account of the inner workings of US President Donald Trump's administration sold a staggering 900,000 on its September 11 release day, according to the company's figures, which include print, audio and digital versions.

"There is only one word to describe the sales of 'Fear' and that word is huge," said Jonathan Karp, president of the 94-year-old publishing house.

"What's especially gratifying is the appreciation readers and reviewers have for the integrity and importance of Bob Woodward's reporting."

Massive demand for the 357-page work has forced the publisher to go back for a 10th print run, it said, and the rights have been sold in 24 countries.

"Fear" is the latest in a string of accounts of the Trump White House coming from those close — or sometimes apparently not so close — to the president.

The book's performance outstrips even Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury," also about the Trump administration, which sold more than a million copies in the first week of its January release.

Wolff's book was followed by former FBI director James Comey's "A Higher Loyalty" and "Unhinged," by former Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Trump has sought to discredit several of the claims made by Woodward, who is famous for his coverage of the Watergate scandal and the role it played in the Richard Nixon's resignation from the presidency in 1974.

Trump has called the book a "joke," "a scam" and the just the another in a series of "assaults" against him, criticising Woodward's use of anonymous sources in particular.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
