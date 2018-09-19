North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to permanently dismantle his main nuclear complex at Nyongbyon if the US takes corresponding measures, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday after the two leaders held summit talks in Pyongyang.

Both sides are trying to sustain a nuclear diplomacy with Washington, which has been pushing hard for stronger disarmament moves from the North.

The Korean leaders also said the North would dismantle a missile engine test site and launch pad in the presence of outside inspectors, and would seek to host the 2032 Summer Olympics together.

"For the first time, South and North Korea agreed on a specific step toward denuclearisation. It is a very meaningful achievement," Moon said.

"North Korea has agreed to permanently dismantle the Dongchang-ri missile engine test site and launch pads in the presence of international experts.

"Also, North Korea has agreed to take additional measures such as the permanent dismantling of Nyongbyon nuclear facility if there are corresponding measures from the US."

Moon also said Kim would try to visit Seoul sometime this year.

'A land of peace'

"We have agreed to make the Korean Peninsula a land of peace that is free from nuclear weapons and nuclear threat," Kim said as he stood by Moon's side at the guesthouse where Moon is staying.

"The road to our future will not always be smooth and we may face challenges and trials we can't anticipate.

"But we aren't afraid of headwinds because our strength will grow as we overcome each trial based on the strength of our nation."

US President Donald Trump welcomed the developments as "very exciting", on Twitter.